Brokerages Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $3.32. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $3.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $13.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen set a $118.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,040,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,379,000 after purchasing an additional 799,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 550,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,800. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.97.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

