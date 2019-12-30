Brokerages Anticipate Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings. Whitestone REIT posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whitestone REIT.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 13.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $546.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.00. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

