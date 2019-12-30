Brokerages Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.61 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $12.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.47 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Nomura increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,250.40.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $15.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,187.21. 15,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,579. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $798.41 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,190.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,134.66.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 21.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AutoZone by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

