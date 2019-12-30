Brokerages Expect Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). Check Cap posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check Cap.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHEK shares. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHEK opened at $1.75 on Friday. Check Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

