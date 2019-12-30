Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.22. CNH Industrial reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CNHI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.01. 841,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,228. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.36. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,806,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,410,000 after buying an additional 552,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,958,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,891,000 after buying an additional 2,171,494 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after buying an additional 4,227,266 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,625,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,395,000 after buying an additional 384,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,671,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 150,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.