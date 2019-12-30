Brokerages Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

CTBI stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $826.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

In other news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

