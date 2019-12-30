Brokerages Expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.19. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

DZSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price target on DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Il Yung Kim purchased 12,958 shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,722.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,722.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Yim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

DZSI opened at $8.59 on Friday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.