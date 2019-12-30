Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Del Taco Restaurants also posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

TACO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $283.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 35,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $254,669.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,224.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 91,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $718,160.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,716.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,220. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

