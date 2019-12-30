Brokerages Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 804.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 53.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETH opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $502.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

