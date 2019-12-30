Brokerages Expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Five Below posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $145.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.78.

Five Below stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,010. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Five Below has a 12 month low of $97.33 and a 12 month high of $148.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,413,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,028,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,130 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

