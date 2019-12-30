Brokerages Expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will report sales of $24.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.70 million and the highest is $26.40 million. Identiv reported sales of $21.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $89.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.49 million to $89.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $102.10 million, with estimates ranging from $100.87 million to $102.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

INVE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 1,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,180. Identiv has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Identiv by 707.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Identiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Identiv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

