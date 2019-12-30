Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Interface also posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. Interface had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 38,735 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Interface by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Interface by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Interface by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 206,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 53,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. Interface has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.