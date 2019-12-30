Brokerages Expect MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $17.17 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MetroCity Bankshares an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, EVP Howard Hwasaeng Kim sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Also, Director Feiying Lu sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $3,645,000.00.

MCBS stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,038. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

