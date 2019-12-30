Brokerages Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.55. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

