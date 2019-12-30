Brokerages Expect National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. National Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 8,324.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 14.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,007,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,706 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 43.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,278,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,671,000 after acquiring an additional 691,317 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 53.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 207,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,097. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.63%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

