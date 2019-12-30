Brokerages Expect Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) to Post -$0.65 EPS

Analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.42). Neon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neon Therapeutics.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

In other Neon Therapeutics news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,496.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTGN opened at $1.22 on Friday. Neon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $34.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

