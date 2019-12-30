Brokerages Expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Opus Bank posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

OPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of OPB opened at $25.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $898.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.33. Opus Bank has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Opus Bank by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Opus Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Opus Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Opus Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

