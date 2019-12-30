Brokerages Expect Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Pacira Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,112,900.00. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $217,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,823 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,881,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,707,000 after purchasing an additional 708,997 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,164,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,650,000 after purchasing an additional 531,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 384,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,248,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,301,000 after purchasing an additional 306,129 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.29. 18,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 153.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $49.50.

Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

