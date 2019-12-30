Brokerages Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. SPS Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.72.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $55.71. 797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

