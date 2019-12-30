Brokerages Set $2.00 Target Price for Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Shares of Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sigma Labs an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Sigma Labs to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

SGLB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,893. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Sigma Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 1,947.56% and a negative return on equity of 330.63%.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

See Also: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sigma Labs (SGLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.