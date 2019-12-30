Brokerages Set $33.00 Price Target for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $33.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SpringWorks Therapeutics an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. Wedbush started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,406,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,569,000. SpringWorks Therapeutics makes up about 3.0% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 17.22% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

SWTX opened at $38.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($1.30). Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

