Brokerages Set Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) PT at $13.80

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKBA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $775.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 75.39%. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Butler purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $288,554. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,227,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,307 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,772,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,885,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 934,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 346,242 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

