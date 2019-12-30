Brokerages Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) PT at $82.21

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:ALB opened at $72.01 on Friday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Albemarle by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

