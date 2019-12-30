Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Target Price at GBX 2,455.75

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,455.75 ($32.30).

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC cut Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 2,420 ($31.83) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,367.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,586 ($20.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,468 ($32.47).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

