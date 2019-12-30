Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Target Price at GBX 204.67

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 204.67 ($2.69).

BARC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Barclays alerts:

In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 473,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 181.08 ($2.38) on Friday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.51.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.