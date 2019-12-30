Brokerages Set Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Price Target at $75.86

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on CUB shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cubic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of CUB opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. Cubic has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $300,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cubic by 79.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cubic by 400.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cubic by 69.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cubic during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Cubic during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

