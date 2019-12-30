Brokerages Set Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) PT at $135.60

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $90.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

