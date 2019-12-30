Brokerages Set Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) PT at $81.15

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.15.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Fortive by 342.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21. Fortive has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $89.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. Fortive’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.