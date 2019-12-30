Brokerages Set Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) PT at $95.11

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $107.94 on Friday. Globant has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $112.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.32 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globant will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

