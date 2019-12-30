Brokerages Set Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) PT at $6.00

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $6.20 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

GFI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,232,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.57 and a beta of -1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477,875 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 37,922,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705,956 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 518.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,146,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182,332 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,828,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 29,542.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,130,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

