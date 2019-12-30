Brokerages Set Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Target Price at GBX 848

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 848 ($11.15).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFTU. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt downgraded Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, insider David Arnold bought 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.34) per share, with a total value of £21,756.48 ($28,619.42).

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 888 ($11.68) on Friday. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 632.50 ($8.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 948 ($12.47). The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 846.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 791.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

