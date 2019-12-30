Brokerages Set LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT at $132.91

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.91.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

LHCG stock opened at $136.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.15 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in LHC Group by 130.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

