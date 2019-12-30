Brokerages Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Target Price at $372.57

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $372.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,536,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,473,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,699,000 after purchasing an additional 278,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,198 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT opened at $393.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $256.79 and a 1 year high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

