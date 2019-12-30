Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price at $25.60

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 128,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $3,118,455.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,947.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,874 shares of company stock worth $11,259,917. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 152.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

