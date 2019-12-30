Brokerages Set NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Target Price at $14.13

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGL. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $505,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGL opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

