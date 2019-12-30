Brokerages Set Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Target Price at GBX 1,141.50

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,141.50 ($15.02).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ocado Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 876 ($11.52) to GBX 1,635 ($21.51) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

In other news, insider Claudia Arney purchased 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($17.42) per share, for a total transaction of £69,245.20 ($91,088.13). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,763.

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,275 ($16.77) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,208.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,231.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.62. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 772.60 ($10.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.