Brokerages Set Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) PT at GBX 899.83

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 899.83 ($11.84).

A number of research firms have commented on PNN. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pennon Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,026 ($13.50) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 681 ($8.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,048.50 ($13.79). The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 18.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 946.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 819.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.66 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

