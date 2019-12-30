Brokerages Set Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target at $59.56

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,802 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,127,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,046,000 after acquiring an additional 323,300 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.2% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,590,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after acquiring an additional 322,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 18.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after acquiring an additional 280,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after acquiring an additional 248,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $62.38 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $62.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

