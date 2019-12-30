Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Target Price at C$8.14

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$4.97 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$4.02 and a 12-month high of C$9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

