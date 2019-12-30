Brokerages Set South32 Ltd (LON:S32) Target Price at GBX 176.67

Shares of South32 Ltd (LON:S32) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 176.67 ($2.32).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on S32. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target (down previously from GBX 145 ($1.91)) on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of South32 stock traded down GBX 2.22 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 143.10 ($1.88). 1,287,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.39. South32 has a one year low of GBX 128.74 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 215.80 ($2.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

