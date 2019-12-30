Brokerages Set TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) PT at $15.60

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 91,896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000.

TPH opened at $15.64 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

