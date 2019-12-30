Brokerages Set United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price at $105.15

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Continental in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

UAL stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. United Continental has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in United Continental in the third quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in United Continental in the second quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in United Continental by 218.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in United Continental in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in United Continental by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

