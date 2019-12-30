Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.68, 7,990 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 9,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.65.

About Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN)

Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc The fund is managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.