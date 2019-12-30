Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.46 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $160,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,532 shares of company stock worth $404,727. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

