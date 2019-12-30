BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.32 on Monday. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Value Fund Lp Palogic acquired 66,868 shares of BSQUARE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $85,591.04. Also, major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman acquired 33,132 shares of BSQUARE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,408.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 140,852 shares of company stock worth $180,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.31% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

