BTC Lite Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a total market cap of $24,525.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 37.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.71 or 0.06075841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029702 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037058 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

