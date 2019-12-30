BTIG Research Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $236.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $228.00 to $236.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.19.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $210.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker has a twelve month low of $151.63 and a twelve month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

