BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.93 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and $7,528.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.06066815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001253 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

