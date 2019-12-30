C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -3.57

News headlines about C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. C-Com Satellite Systems earned a news sentiment score of -3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.75. C-Com Satellite Systems has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 million and a P/E ratio of 43.08.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.45 million during the quarter.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

