Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) will post $140.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.87 million to $143.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $139.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $629.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.04 million to $631.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $634.91 million, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $706.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $160.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.80 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cactus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cactus by 31.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cactus by 60.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.63. 4,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.22%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

